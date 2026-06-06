BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,209,428 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 362,652 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $90,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,211.50. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,834. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 6.4%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $121.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $479.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average of $84.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.87 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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