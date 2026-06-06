BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,241 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $40,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 52,649 shares of the software company's stock valued at $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37,449 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $4,765,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,789,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 532,504 shares of the software company's stock worth $157,627,000 after purchasing an additional 169,099 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Autodesk signed a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to bring cloud-based products into AWS Marketplace and improve cloud solutions for customers, which could widen distribution and strengthen enterprise adoption. Autodesk signs strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services

Autodesk signed a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to bring cloud-based products into AWS Marketplace and improve cloud solutions for customers, which could widen distribution and strengthen enterprise adoption. Positive Sentiment: Autodesk lowered the minimum buy-in for Autodesk Flex to 33 tokens for $99 from 100 tokens for $300, making it easier and cheaper for small businesses to start using its products and potentially expanding its user base. Autodesk for Small Business update: Making it more affordable to get started with Autodesk Flex

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $229.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The stock's 50 day moving average is $237.72 and its 200 day moving average is $258.17. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.10 and a twelve month high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith bought 3,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the purchase, the director owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Autodesk from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Arete Research lowered their price target on Autodesk from $460.00 to $456.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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