BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,566 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,417,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,947,935,000 after purchasing an additional 444,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,017,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $965,909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,256,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $723,600,000 after purchasing an additional 336,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,959,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,322,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $395,427,000 after purchasing an additional 940,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TER. Zacks Research raised Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Trading Down 1.5%

TER stock opened at $369.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $422.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The company's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is 9.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,203,344.42. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $3,751,992 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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