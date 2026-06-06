BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $20.65 Million Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,906 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,086 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.12% of Tenet Healthcare worth $20,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,494,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,263,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,147,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,958,000 after acquiring an additional 880,413 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,423 shares of the company's stock worth $380,989,000 after purchasing an additional 720,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 375.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,254 shares of the company's stock worth $139,085,000 after purchasing an additional 624,125 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.43, for a total value of $1,549,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,853.13. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $532,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,399,166.75. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 23,138 shares of company stock worth $4,976,589 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $162.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52 week low of $146.60 and a 52 week high of $247.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Tenet Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $257.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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