BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $406,000 Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Free Report) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,191 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 251,199 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,706,277 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $419,422,000 after buying an additional 1,394,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,455,176 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $210,977,000 after buying an additional 191,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,098,686 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $220,922,000 after buying an additional 6,172,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,957,766 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $89,434,000 after buying an additional 251,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marathon Digital from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Marathon Digital stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 5.38. The business's fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $186,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 441,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,650.88. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $252,495.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,788,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,962,597.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,654. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

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