BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 507.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,675 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 49,859 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.05% of Crown worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 507.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 89,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 74,814 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Crown by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,666,360 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $171,668,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Crown by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,474,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $142,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Crown by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 317,563 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 144,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Crown Trading Down 0.1%

CCK opened at $93.33 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $116.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.37 and a 200-day moving average of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Crown's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crown from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCK

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at $48,196,829.50. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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