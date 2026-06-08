BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $6.31 Million Holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,965 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.05% of Celsius worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,020.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz bought 8,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 227,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. This trade represents a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,174.40. This represents a 0.91% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $28.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $782.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $763.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Celsius from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Celsius from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELH

More Celsius News

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Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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