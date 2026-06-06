BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $63.93 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278,292 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 306,697 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.24% of Tractor Supply worth $63,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 18,835 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $29.78 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tractor Supply from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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