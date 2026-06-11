BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $861,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,717 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 14,881 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JKHY alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,658.84. This trade represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $127.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $193.39. The business's 50 day moving average is $145.37 and its 200-day moving average is $164.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jack Henry & Associates, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jack Henry & Associates wasn't on the list.

While Jack Henry & Associates currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here