BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 40,365 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,469 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.13% of Xylem worth $34,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 14.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Trading Up 0.0%

XYL stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.29 and a twelve month high of $154.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.30.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Xylem declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

See Also

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