BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 85,169 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 281.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,384 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 85,169 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,983 shares of the company's stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,633 shares of the company's stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 54,746 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,280 shares of the company's stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $3,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,552,354.56. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,439,602.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 90,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,486,054.28. This represents a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $81.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is 93.27%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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