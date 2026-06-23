BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,331 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $40,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $126,166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $138.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $573.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.57. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.53 and a 1-year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. ExxonMobil's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

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ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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