BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 9,185 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $36,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,918,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,368 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $924,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,801,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $178.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $192.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.02 and a 1-year high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. T-Mobile US's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

More T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile introduced Dynamic CX , an AI-powered network optimization capability designed to automatically adapt in real time during high-demand events like concerts and sports matches, reinforcing its reputation for network quality and customer experience. T-Mobile Introduces Dynamic CX, AI-Powered Technology Designed to Help Keep Customers Connected During Summer’s Biggest Live Events

T-Mobile introduced , an AI-powered network optimization capability designed to automatically adapt in real time during high-demand events like concerts and sports matches, reinforcing its reputation for network quality and customer experience. Positive Sentiment: The company opened a global technology center in Hyderabad, India , with reports indicating plans to hire nearly 1,000 employees by 2027 , suggesting continued investment in technology talent and global scale. T-Mobile opens India tech centre, to hire nearly 1,000 by 2027

The company opened a , with reports indicating plans to hire nearly , suggesting continued investment in technology talent and global scale. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile also announced it will be an official sponsor of America250 , a high-visibility branding partnership tied to the U.S. semiquincentennial celebration, which could support marketing reach and brand goodwill. T-Mobile Partners with America250 to Commemorate the Nation’s 250th Anniversary

T-Mobile also announced it will be an , a high-visibility branding partnership tied to the U.S. semiquincentennial celebration, which could support marketing reach and brand goodwill. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted that TMUS outperformed peers despite broader losses, indicating relative strength, though the article did not point to a major new fundamental catalyst.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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