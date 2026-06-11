BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 118,876 Shares of AECOM $ACM

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 118,876 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in AECOM were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in AECOM by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in AECOM by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 23,900 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in AECOM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 44,524 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in AECOM by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,430 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AECOM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,301,128 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $124,037,000 after buying an additional 33,538 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor acquired 1,420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd acquired 4,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. This trade represents a 3.06% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of ACM stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $67.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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