BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 15,825 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,811 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 15,825 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,118,869 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $539,190,000 after purchasing an additional 149,770 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 934,898 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $158,652,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 673,347 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $104,288,000 after buying an additional 233,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,930,551 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,543,914,000 after buying an additional 553,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 138,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $23,858,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of DLR stock opened at $182.70 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.23 and a 52-week high of $208.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.66. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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