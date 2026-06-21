BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 20,444 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,462 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,444 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.10% of Tenet Healthcare worth $15,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company's stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC opened at $172.63 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $182.44 and its 200-day moving average is $198.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $146.60 and a fifty-two week high of $247.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Tenet Healthcare's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $983,943.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,932,634.08. This represents a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $532,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,166.75. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on THC. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $283.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tenet Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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