BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 304,277 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,698 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 304,277 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $145.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's 50-day moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.97.

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About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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