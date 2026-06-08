BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 38,970 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,215 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 38,970 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.48.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $29.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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