BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $5.10 Million Position in Celcuity, Inc. $CELC

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,102,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.11% of Celcuity as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 97,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. COFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. purchased a new position in Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company's stock.

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Celcuity Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELC opened at $88.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.10. Celcuity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $151.02. The business's 50-day moving average price is $122.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 12.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celcuity, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Celcuity

Here are the key news stories impacting Celcuity this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and a $145 price target on Celcuity, and its longer-term forecasts still imply meaningful profitability potential by 2028-2030.

HC Wainwright maintained a rating and a on Celcuity, and its longer-term forecasts still imply meaningful profitability potential by 2028-2030. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced an upsized $500 million convertible senior notes offering due 2032 , which improves funding for development but also raises dilution concerns for shareholders. Celcuity Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of 0.250% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2032

The company also announced an , which improves funding for development but also raises dilution concerns for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Celcuity expanded its Phase 3 VIKTORIA-2 trial to include endocrine-sensitive breast cancer patients, a development that could broaden the market opportunity if the study continues to progress well. Celcuity Expands Phase 3 VIKTORIA-2 Trial to Include Endocrine-Sensitive Breast Cancer Patients

Celcuity expanded its trial to include endocrine-sensitive breast cancer patients, a development that could broaden the market opportunity if the study continues to progress well. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut near- and medium-term EPS estimates for Celcuity, including lower projections for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and Q4 2026 , signaling expectations for continued losses before eventual profitability.

HC Wainwright for Celcuity, including lower projections for , signaling expectations for continued losses before eventual profitability. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment also appears to have been hurt by reports that Celcuity shares fell after trial results disappointed some investors, even though other coverage described the late-stage breast cancer data as potentially strong or “practice-changing.” ASCO26: Celcuity punished as trial disappoints investors

Insider Buying and Selling at Celcuity

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $3,517,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,200. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $1,264,140.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $949,509.60. This trade represents a 57.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CELC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Celcuity from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $189.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CELC

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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