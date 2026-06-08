BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in The Gap, Inc. $GAP

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 187,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,801,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.05% of GAP as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,462,702 shares of the company's stock worth $88,645,000 after acquiring an additional 121,001 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 1,900.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 21,202 shares of the company's stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in GAP during the third quarter worth approximately $3,555,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GAP shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GAP from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GAP

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In related news, insider Amanda J. Thompson sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,167,771.92. This represents a 22.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Kayen Chan sold 13,377 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $350,209.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,967 shares in the company, valued at $575,096.06. The trade was a 37.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 923,098 shares of company stock valued at $22,648,158 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company's stock.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GAP opened at $21.53 on Monday. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company's fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57.

GAP (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.52 billion. GAP had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company's revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. GAP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.56%.

GAP Profile

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand's distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world's largest apparel companies.

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