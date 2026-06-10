BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 18,632 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts: Sign Up

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE DKS opened at $220.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $170.73 and a one year high of $237.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.90.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm's revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DKS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DICK'S Sporting Goods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DICK'S Sporting Goods wasn't on the list.

While DICK'S Sporting Goods currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here