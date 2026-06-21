BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,859 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 138,440 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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CVS Health Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CVS opened at $98.26 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.48. The firm has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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