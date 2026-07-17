B&I Capital AG Has $22.41 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

B&I Capital AG grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,860 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Equinix makes up 7.6% of B&I Capital AG's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG's holdings in Equinix were worth $22,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,398,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,265,706,000 after buying an additional 107,227 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,998,978,000 after buying an additional 493,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,959,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,941,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,149,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,109.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,155.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,206,116.16. The trade was a 26.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the sale, the chairman owned 7,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 11,115 shares of company stock worth $12,022,574 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $1,009.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $720.62 and a 12 month high of $1,128.68. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,061.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $976.52.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. Equinix's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.84%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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