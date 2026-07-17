B&I Capital AG Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

B&I Capital AG lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,721 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 15.0% of B&I Capital AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. B&I Capital AG's holdings in Prologis were worth $43,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,589,125,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in Prologis by 999.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 11,228,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,433,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207,267 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Prologis by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,664,583 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $978,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,329 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 8,000.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,595,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $203,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,743,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.81.

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Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $149.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.41 and a fifty-two week high of $150.18. The business's 50 day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Prologis's payout ratio is currently 107.81%.

Key Stories Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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