B&I Capital AG Invests $3.86 Million in SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG

B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 104,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,860,000. SL Green Realty makes up approximately 1.3% of B&I Capital AG's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.15% of SL Green Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SL Green Realty alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4,194.0% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLG has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised SL Green Realty from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore lowered SL Green Realty from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLG

SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:SLG opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $66.29. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.58.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. NYSE: SLG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on the acquisition, management and development of commercial office properties in Manhattan. As one of New York City's largest office landlords, the company's portfolio includes Class A office buildings and mixed-use projects located in prime Midtown and Downtown submarkets. SL Green generates revenue through leasing office space to a diverse mix of tenants spanning financial services, technology, media and professional services firms.

Founded in 1980 by real estate investor Stephen L.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SL Green Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SL Green Realty wasn't on the list.

While SL Green Realty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here