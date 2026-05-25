Bicara Therapeutics Inc. $BCAX Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX - Free Report) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,191 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 94,829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.35% of Bicara Therapeutics worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 1,015.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAX opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of -0.57. The company's 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 12,500 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $253,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 191,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,395.89. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ivan Hyep sold 9,200 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 145,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,165. This represents a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,908. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company's lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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