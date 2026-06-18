Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR $BCYC Stake Lifted by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC - Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,236,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 258,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.66% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $22,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,428 shares of the company's stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 276,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,088,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,412 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,910 shares of the company's stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 39,252 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $282.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.54. Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.25). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 344.95%.The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,967 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $29,297.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,009,972.39. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,992 shares of company stock valued at $49,363. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bicycle Therapeutics

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of novel peptide therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide platform. The company's core technology leverages constrained peptide structures that combine the binding specificity of biologics with the favorable tissue-penetration properties of small molecules. This approach is designed to generate highly selective drug candidates with potential applications across a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, neuroscience and immunology.

Bicycle Therapeutics maintains a diversified pipeline of internally developed programs as well as collaborations with leading pharmaceutical partners.

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