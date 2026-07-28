Biglari Sardar Has $5.11 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Biglari Sardar reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,203 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 10.0% of Biglari Sardar's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Biglari Sardar's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 41,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 323,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $109,158,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 520.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $399.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $427.75 and a 200-day moving average of $382.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.70 and a 52-week high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%.The company had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $496.25.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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