Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN - Free Report) by 620.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,546 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 276,884 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.68% of Billiontoone worth $34,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLLN. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Billiontoone in the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Billiontoone by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Billiontoone by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 518,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,160,000 after purchasing an additional 148,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Billiontoone by 8,603.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Billiontoone by 26.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 91,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period.

Get Billiontoone alerts: Sign Up

Billiontoone Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLLN opened at $94.15 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 10.89. Billiontoone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.96 and a 1-year high of $150.44.

Insider Activity at Billiontoone

In other Billiontoone news, CTO David Tsao sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $1,975,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,770. This represents a 95.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Thomas P. Lynch sold 35,112 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $3,873,906.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,231. This trade represents a 98.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 241,360 shares of company stock valued at $25,595,451 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BLLN shares. Wall Street Zen cut Billiontoone from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Billiontoone from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Billiontoone in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Billiontoone from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Billiontoone in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLLN

About Billiontoone

BillionToOne is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and provides genetic testing for prenatal care and cancer care. Its tests use the company's molecular counting technology to detect and measure genetic material in patient samples. In prenatal care, BillionToOne offers screening for chromosomal conditions and certain inherited single-gene disorders. Its UNITY platform includes tests designed to assess fetal risk using a pregnant patient's blood sample. The company also provides oncology testing, including services designed to help characterize tumors and detect cancer-related genetic material.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Billiontoone, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Billiontoone wasn't on the list.

While Billiontoone currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report