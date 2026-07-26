Bio-Techne Corp $TECH Shares Sold by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,826 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 23,997 shares during the period. Bio-Techne accounts for approximately 1.5% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Bio-Techne worth $32,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,345,414 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $490,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,812,032 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $341,806,000 after purchasing an additional 58,639 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,734,049 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $337,219,000 after purchasing an additional 618,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bio-Techne by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,075,194 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $239,663,000 after purchasing an additional 725,050 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bio-Techne by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,012,818 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $235,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,328 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TECH opened at $71.60 on Friday. Bio-Techne Corp has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $72.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.05%.The company had revenue of $311.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Bio-Techne's dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. Leerink Partners set a $73.00 target price on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $49.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Evercore lowered Bio-Techne from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bio-Techne from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.08.

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About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation NASDAQ: TECH is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and sells high-quality reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostic and bioprocessing markets. Its core product offerings include recombinant proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, nucleic acid probes and kits, single-cell analysis solutions and automated protein analysis systems. Flagship brands such as R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple and Advanced Cell Diagnostics provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools for cell biology, immunology, proteomics and genomics applications.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct sales, distributors and strategic partnerships.

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