BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN - Free Report) by 2,269.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,400 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 243,665 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.13% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $15,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 796,737 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $47,350,000 after buying an additional 329,794 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,901,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,256 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Key BioMarin Pharmaceutical News

Here are the key news stories impacting BioMarin Pharmaceutical this week:

Positive Sentiment: BioMarin said Voxzogo met its main goal in a late-stage hypochondroplasia study, supporting plans to file with the FDA in 2026 and boosting investor optimism about another potential growth driver. Article Title

BioMarin said Voxzogo met its main goal in a late-stage hypochondroplasia study, supporting plans to file with the FDA in 2026 and boosting investor optimism about another potential growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained constructive overall, with Canaccord Genuity cutting its price target to $111 from $116 but reiterating a buy rating, implying substantial upside from current levels. Article Title

Analyst commentary remained constructive overall, with Canaccord Genuity cutting its price target to $111 from $116 but reiterating a buy rating, implying substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Several press items from The Globe and Mail and TipRanks highlighted additional analyst coverage on BMRN, but they did not add a clear new operating catalyst beyond general sentiment and valuation commentary. Article Title

Several press items from The Globe and Mail and TipRanks highlighted additional analyst coverage on BMRN, but they did not add a clear new operating catalyst beyond general sentiment and valuation commentary. Neutral Sentiment: BioMarin’s Phase 3 ENERGY 3 trial of BMN 401 met one co-primary endpoint but missed the other, making the readout mixed rather than clearly successful. Article Title

BioMarin’s Phase 3 ENERGY 3 trial of BMN 401 met one co-primary endpoint but missed the other, making the readout mixed rather than clearly successful. Negative Sentiment: The mixed BMN 401 results triggered a notable selloff, with investors reacting to uncertainty around the drug’s commercial prospects and the likelihood of a clean regulatory path. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory R. Friberg sold 3,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $176,681.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,399.30. This trade represents a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 16,486 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $996,743.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,958.38. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,093 shares of company stock worth $1,555,389. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $54.09 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $66.28. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.81.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare genetic and metabolic diseases. The company focuses on addressing unmet medical needs by leveraging enzyme replacement therapy, small molecule pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy technologies. Headquartered in Novato, California, BioMarin operates research and development facilities in the United States and Europe.

The company's commercial portfolio includes several approved therapies targeting inherited disorders.

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