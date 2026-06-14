Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,409 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,075,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,004,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,596,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,547,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,513 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,560,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,975,990,000 after purchasing an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,551,858,000 after purchasing an additional 835,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,998,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,123,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,348 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $855.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $792.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $612.14 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $692.11 and its 200 day moving average is $738.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.25 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.22 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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