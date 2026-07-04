BIP Wealth LLC Has $14.07 Million Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

BIP Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,550 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,929,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL stock opened at $700.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.46 and a 52 week high of $1,005.68. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $791.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.83.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $825.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,985,656. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on STRL. Argus started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Infrastructure has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $720.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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