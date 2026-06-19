Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,690 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $333.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $389.04 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $298.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $486.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $401.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

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Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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