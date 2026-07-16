Birinyi Associates Inc. Invests $4.16 Million in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Birinyi Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenberg Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 26,450 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the company's stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. HSBC set a $290.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $283.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $270.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.70.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $247.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $595.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $159.80 and a 1 year high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: JNJ beat Q2 estimates, with EPS of $2.90 and revenue of $25.31 billion, helped by strong pharmaceutical growth from Darzalex, Tremfya and Spravato. Reuters article

JNJ beat Q2 estimates, with EPS of $2.90 and revenue of $25.31 billion, helped by strong pharmaceutical growth from Darzalex, Tremfya and Spravato. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $11.60-$11.75 and revenue of about $100.8 billion-$101.4 billion, signaling management confidence in continued growth. Business Wire article

The company raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $11.60-$11.75 and revenue of about $100.8 billion-$101.4 billion, signaling management confidence in continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies highlighted Spravato’s strong sales growth as a positive read-through for the broader psychedelic/depression-treatment market, reinforcing the value of J&J’s innovative medicines franchise. Proactive Investors article

Jefferies highlighted Spravato’s strong sales growth as a positive read-through for the broader psychedelic/depression-treatment market, reinforcing the value of J&J’s innovative medicines franchise. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity leaned bullish, with traders buying more JNJ call options than usual, suggesting some expectations for upside after earnings.

Unusual options activity leaned bullish, with traders buying more JNJ call options than usual, suggesting some expectations for upside after earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson declared a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share, underscoring its shareholder-return profile and dividend-king status.

Johnson & Johnson declared a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share, underscoring its shareholder-return profile and dividend-king status. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel maintained a Hold rating with a $260 price target, reflecting a balanced view after the earnings report. TipRanks article

Stifel maintained a Hold rating with a $260 price target, reflecting a balanced view after the earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat-and-raise quarter, the stock slipped because investors appeared underwhelmed relative to elevated expectations and are still weighing MedTech softness and talc-related legal risk. MarketBeat article

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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