Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK - Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,241 shares of the company's stock after selling 450,820 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Birkenstock worth $16,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,966,037 shares of the company's stock worth $325,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,236 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $486,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,841 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,748,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,093,620 shares of the company's stock worth $126,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $41,110,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mehdi Nico Bouyakhf sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $2,524,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,706.71. The trade was a 49.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Birkenstock from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Birkenstock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $52.50 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIRK

Birkenstock Stock Up 1.6%

Birkenstock stock opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.95. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $53.53.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.12). Birkenstock had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $714.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Birkenstock Profile

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

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