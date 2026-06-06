BIT Capital GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

BIT Capital GmbH decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the company's stock after selling 165,826 shares during the quarter. BIT Capital GmbH's holdings in Snowflake were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 252.2% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $238.12 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $284.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Snowflake's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Snowflake from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $290.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Key Headlines Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Snowflake to $300 and kept a buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside for SNOW.

Truist raised its price target on Snowflake to $300 and kept a buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside for SNOW. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Snowflake’s AI monetization opportunity is gaining traction and reiterated its buy rating with a $300 target.

Jefferies said Snowflake’s AI monetization opportunity is gaining traction and reiterated its buy rating with a $300 target. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake’s Summit 26 introduced new AI product upgrades and partnerships, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative in enterprise AI.

Snowflake’s Summit 26 introduced new AI product upgrades and partnerships, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative in enterprise AI. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Snowflake with peers like MongoDB adds visibility, but it is more relevant to long-term positioning than near-term earnings impact.

Coverage comparing Snowflake with peers like MongoDB adds visibility, but it is more relevant to long-term positioning than near-term earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to flag margin pressure, competition, and a premium valuation as risks that could limit further upside.

Analysts and market commentary continue to flag margin pressure, competition, and a premium valuation as risks that could limit further upside. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by Frank Slootman and Christian Kleinerman may create some overhang on sentiment despite being part of pre-planned trading activity.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 162,924 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.70, for a total value of $42,963,058.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,032,730.20. This trade represents a 81.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $57,060.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,049.31. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,538,672 shares of company stock worth $346,816,863. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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