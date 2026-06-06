BIT Capital GmbH Purchases 5,227,152 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

BIT Capital GmbH lifted its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Free Report) by 545.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,186,267 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,227,152 shares during the quarter. Oscar Health comprises 3.3% of BIT Capital GmbH's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BIT Capital GmbH owned about 2.34% of Oscar Health worth $88,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSCR. Quarry LP increased its position in Oscar Health by 439.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Oscar Health by 7,473.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Oscar Health by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Oscar Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oscar Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded Oscar Health from “strong sell” to “hold” , easing bearish sentiment even though its $20 target remains below the current share price. Zacks.com

Wells Fargo upgraded Oscar Health from , easing bearish sentiment even though its $20 target remains below the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Oscar Health’s recent earnings showed a major EPS beat , which supports the stock’s fundamental story despite revenue coming in below estimates.

Oscar Health’s recent earnings showed a , which supports the stock’s fundamental story despite revenue coming in below estimates. Neutral Sentiment: A company co-founder shifting into an advisory leadership role looks like an internal reorganization rather than a disruptive change. Oscar Health Co-Founder Shifts to Advisory Leadership Role

A company co-founder shifting into an looks like an internal reorganization rather than a disruptive change. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insiders, including CFO Richard Scott Blackley and CAO Victoria Baltrus , sold shares under pre-planned 10b5-1 programs to cover tax obligations on vested equity awards, which is less concerning than discretionary selling.

Multiple insiders, including and , sold shares under pre-planned 10b5-1 programs to cover tax obligations on vested equity awards, which is less concerning than discretionary selling. Negative Sentiment: Director Mario Schlosser sold 34,120 shares, the largest insider sale in the latest batch, which may pressure sentiment even though it was pre-arranged.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

OSCR opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $25.58.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.96. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Oscar Health from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 price target on Oscar Health and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Oscar Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Oscar Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.22.

View Our Latest Report on OSCR

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, CEO Mark T. Bertolini purchased 1,000,000 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $11,920,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,196,876 shares in the company, valued at $121,546,761.92. This trade represents a 10.87% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mario Schlosser sold 34,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $748,592.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 480,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,550,200.04. This represents a 6.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,660 shares of company stock worth $4,283,140. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company's stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

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