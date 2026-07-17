BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,711,586 shares of the company's stock after selling 153,776 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $168,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Ossiam purchased a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 81.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,115 shares of the company's stock worth $29,773,000 after buying an additional 66,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.40. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $110.92.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 26.67%. BJ's Wholesale Club's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ's Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BJ

Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,520,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,886,812.07. This represents a 44.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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