Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 203.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 474,494 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 318,118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.38% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $43,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $1,087,503,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,282,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,281,000 after acquiring an additional 436,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,649,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,684,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,122,060 shares of the company's stock worth $97,866,000 after acquiring an additional 270,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ's Wholesale Club

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, EVP William Werner sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,200. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura L. Felice sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $1,105,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,330,500.48. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 230,036 shares of company stock worth $23,599,372 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Recent BJ's Wholesale Club Headlines

Investors following BJ have been watching these headlines:

Neutral Sentiment: BJ’s joined Costco and Sam’s Club in closing stores on Thanksgiving, a seasonal operating decision rather than a clear change to the company’s outlook. Thanksgiving closures

BJ’s joined Costco and Sam’s Club in closing stores on Thanksgiving, a seasonal operating decision rather than a clear change to the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Black Friday offers include membership savings and deals on Apple products and other items. Promotions could support seasonal shopping interest, but the article does not quantify their financial impact. Black Friday deals

Black Friday offers include membership savings and deals on Apple products and other items. Promotions could support seasonal shopping interest, but the article does not quantify their financial impact. Negative Sentiment: A downgrade was followed by reports that BJ shares fell 5.5% and moved below their 50-day moving average. Bank of America also issued a pessimistic price outlook, weighing against the bullish analyst calls. Shares fall after downgrade Stock below 50-day average Bank of America outlook

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ's Wholesale Club stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.75. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $113.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.12.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. operates membership-based warehouse clubs that offer groceries, household essentials, electronics, apparel, furniture and other merchandise. The company also provides services such as fuel sales, optical centers and tire installation, with online shopping and delivery options available in many markets. Founded in 1984 in Medford, Massachusetts, BJ's serves members primarily in the eastern United States. Its warehouse-club model combines bulk and everyday-size products with member-only pricing and services.

See Also

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