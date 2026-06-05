Black Swift Group LLC Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Black Swift Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 12.6%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $418.91 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.11 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $394.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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