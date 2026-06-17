BlackBerry Limited $BB Position Trimmed by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can cut its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,980,220 shares of the company's stock after selling 415,100 shares during the quarter. BlackBerry makes up approximately 6.3% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can owned approximately 5.97% of BlackBerry worth $132,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 1,390.6% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,589,886 shares of the company's stock worth $71,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544,005 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,991,652 shares of the company's stock worth $94,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,604,205 shares of the company's stock worth $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 368.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,078,600 shares of the company's stock worth $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 1,193.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,739,282 shares of the company's stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,763 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BlackBerry from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.60 to $4.40 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackBerry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.88.

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BlackBerry Stock Down 0.9%

BlackBerry stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 114.53 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.27 million. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 9.69%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. BlackBerry has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackBerry news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,908 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $106,472.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $337,854.68. The trade was a 23.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 27,066 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $96,354.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 899,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,959.76. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,171 shares of company stock worth $260,489. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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