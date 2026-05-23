BlackBerry Limited $BB Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,938 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,954,769 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of BlackBerry worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 10.3% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 27,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 128,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 48.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 31.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 401,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company's stock.

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BlackBerry Stock Performance

NYSE:BB opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.69 and a beta of 2.10. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $8.03.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.27 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. BlackBerry has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 27,066 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $96,354.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 899,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,200,959.76. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,908 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $106,472.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,903 shares in the company, valued at $337,854.68. This trade represents a 23.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,171 shares of company stock worth $260,489. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BlackBerry from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.60 to $4.40 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BB

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

Further Reading

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