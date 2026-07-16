Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 96,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,951,484 shares of the company's stock worth $4,052,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,865,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,050,424,000 after buying an additional 4,063,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,862,574 shares of the company's stock worth $856,778,000 after buying an additional 371,322 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 48,146,476 shares of the company's stock worth $830,527,000 after buying an additional 17,343,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,862,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Kenvue from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.47. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's payout ratio is currently 97.65%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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