Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,785 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000. Stryker accounts for 0.9% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Stryker by 107.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 77,831 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total value of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,170.65. This represents a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:SYK opened at $316.46 on Thursday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $311.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.10.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is 40.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $392.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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