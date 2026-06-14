Blackhill Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Blackhill Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,899 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,400 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 0.6% of Blackhill Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blackhill Capital Inc.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,043 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Trading Down 2.3%

ZTS opened at $79.51 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $167.38. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

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