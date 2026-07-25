BlackRock $BLK Holdings Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 187.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,087 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 130,383 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of BlackRock worth $192,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,062,677 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $15,051,846,000 after acquiring an additional 221,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,264,545 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $6,705,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 5,190.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,422 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,876,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386,640 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,330,492 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,126,387,000 after purchasing an additional 237,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,197,904 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $5,563,524,000 after buying an additional 149,902 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total transaction of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 210,186 shares in the company, valued at $222,082,527.60. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of BlackRock from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BlackRock from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,165.00 to $1,364.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of BlackRock from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,304.29.

View Our Latest Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 1.7%

BLK opened at $1,054.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,029.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,042.05. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $917.39 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.09%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 55.63 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.73 per share. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Further Reading

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