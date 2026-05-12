BlackRock $BLK is Provident Investment Management Inc.'s 6th Largest Position

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,836 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 5.0% of Provident Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in BlackRock were worth $55,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $700,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in BlackRock by 6,347.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 42,234 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Sienna Gestion increased its stake in BlackRock by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 22,859 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $24,299,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $83,247,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 251,856 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $269,572,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Freedom Capital upgraded BlackRock from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,269.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,293 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,084.22, for a total transaction of $5,738,776.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 46,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,074,700.70. This trade represents a 10.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,721 shares of company stock valued at $55,750,453. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,080.56 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $917.39 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94. The stock has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,006.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,056.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 24.40%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 52.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting BlackRock

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About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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