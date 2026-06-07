BlackRock $BLK Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,976,762 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 135,674 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.27% of BlackRock worth $2,116,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. DB&C Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $2,495,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 210,186 shares in the company, valued at $222,082,527.60. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at $242,168,583.80. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:BLK opened at $996.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $917.39 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,033.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,051.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 52.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $5.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,269.00 to $1,128.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,269.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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