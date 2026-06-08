BlackRock $BLK Shares Purchased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,231 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in BlackRock were worth $38,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 920,578 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $985,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6,347.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 42,234 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $49,239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares during the last quarter. Sienna Gestion lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 22,859 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $24,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 251,856 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $269,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360,995 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $420,873,000 after acquiring an additional 29,449 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $996.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,033.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,051.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $917.39 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 24.40%.BlackRock's revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 52.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.73 per share. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the sale, the president owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BlackRock from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,269.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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